Ole Miss baseball looks to stay hot in the midweek

Ole Miss baseball is certainly off to a below standard start, especially being just two seasons removed from a National Championship. The Rebs are 4-4 on the season, thanks to a weekend series win over High Point, which should have been a sweep but I digress.

Perhaps the team read the message boards and were bullied into scoring runs, because they put up 37 runs in two days after amassing 20 total runs in the previous 6 contests.

FAU transfer Jackson Ross has been en fuego of late, raising his average to .417 with 4 home runs and 11 RBI. It is no surprise that he is firmly set in the 4 hole of Coach Bianco’s lineup tonight:

The top 5 in this lineup could end up serving as the normal everyday set going forward, but it seems that Catcher U does not yet have anything near an answer for their starting backstop this season.

Wes Mendes gets the nod on the bump for tonight. Mendes has appeared in two contests, sporting a 3.60 ERA in 5 total innings. This will be his first career start.

First pitch is at 4 pm this afternoon and the game can be streamed on SEC Network+. Get down to Swayze and see if the Rebs can stay hot and cool you off with a couple of beer showers in the process.