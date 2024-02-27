Coach Yo and the Lady Rebels win again as end of season nears

Another game, another win for Ole Miss women’s basketball and Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin - this time in blowout fashion on the road with a 66-45 victory over Missouri.

The Lady Rebels (20-7, 10-4 SEC) had three players score in double digits, but the real story of the game was the smothering defense as Ole Miss held its fourth power five opponent under 50 points this season. Missouri did not make a single shot from beyond the arc and was outrebounded by 16 boards.

Ole Miss outscored the Lady Tigers in every quarter including a 22-12 fourth quarter capping off the game. Snudda Collins led the Lady Rebels in scoring with 14 points while Kennedy Todd-Williams added 12 and Madison Scott chipped in 10 points.

Missouri is not a juggarnaut by any means this season in the SEC though going on the road in college basketball is always a difficult challenge. This win moved Ole Miss up only one spot in the NET rankings up to No. 44 nationally as the latest bracketology has Coach Yo and Co. as an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The last two games of the regular season for Ole Miss come against Kentucky and Arkansas, both of which should be good chances for wins. Kentucky is in Rupp Arena this Thursday, and Arkansas is senior night in Oxford on March 3.

If the Lady Rebels can get the last two wins, the program will sit at 12-4 in conference play for the season and assure the team of a top three finish. There’s an outside chance for a top two finish depending on how LSU finishes its season. South Carolina has already secured another regular season championship while its undefeated at 14-0.

Coach Yo has built a strong program over her tenure in Oxford, and while it hasn’t cracked that elite level, the Lady Rebels are poised for a potential postseason run.