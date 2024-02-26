Rebel baseball logs series win over High Point

High Point University got its first ever baseball win over an SEC program on Friday against Ole Miss, but the Rebels rebounded with an offensive effort that run-ruled the Panthers for the rest of the series.

There’s no other way to put it - Ole Miss (4-4) fans expect a sweep against opponents like High Point. It’s clear it was possible too as Saturday and Sunday combined for a 37-4 advantage for the Rebels. The 7-3 loss on Friday could have been a wake-up call for the team, or it very well could be a sign of things to come.

Maybe Mike Bianco is figuring out how the massive roster overhaul he coordinated can come together. Jackson Ross has emerged as a power threat with four home runs and 11 runs batted in while batting over .400 early on. The two Ethans (Lege and Groff) are both batting over .300 then the rest of the line-up falls off in a big way. Even with a ton of hits and runs in the last two games, the team batting average hovers around .245.

Will Furniss showed flashes of why he needs to be in every game after hitting two home runs in only nine at-bats this year. His grand slam on Sunday seemed to open up a barrage and put a nail in the coffin for HPU in the series.

Rebel starting pitcher Grayson Saunier was reliable early on with four innings of one run ball alongside five strikeouts. It was enough to allow a huge lead to be built and the bullpen to bring it home.

On Saturday, Gunnar Dennis went 4.2 innings with only one earned run to post his second win of the season. The Pearl, Miss. native is a transfer from Meridian Community College and is locked in as a cog in the weekend rotation now.

Ole Miss’ next two opponents in the midweek are Little Rock and Missouri State with first pitch set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.