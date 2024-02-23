It’s Opening Weekend at Swayze

After starting the season 2-0 in paradise, paradise was lost.

It took extra innings to win the season opener last Friday night at Hawaii, then the Rebs won the front end of a double header 5-2. Since then, it has been a relative disaster being outscored 24-7 in the last three games.

The season is just beginning so the pitch counts for starters are going to be limited, as no starter has gone into the 80’s yet, but it is also alarming that only one starter threw 4 innings.

High Point comes to town sporting a 1-4 record and should not pose a serious threat, but Hawaii should not have either. The pitching is going to have improve exponentially if there is not going to be juice in the offense this season. Perhaps a guy like Arkansas State transfer Kyler Carmack might get a crack at the rotation.

The projected rotation for the weekend is simply based off the opening weekend:

Friday: JT Quinn (0-0, 8.10 ERA)

Saturday: Gunnar Dennis (1-0, 4.50 ERA)

Sunday: Grayson Saunier (0-1, 9.82 ERA)

The guys in the field have relatively been the same group of 8 with Ethan Groff, Jackson Ross, Judd Utermark, Luke Hill and Andrew Fischer drawing starters in all 5 contests so far. Ethan Lege has started in 4 games and is the only player with at least 10 at bats, that is hitting the ball at all with a .400 average.

No one should obviously expect 7 of 9 starters to remain below .200 at the plate for the season, so perhaps we should hit the pause button before we hit panic, but when you look at the hot starts by former Rebels Peyton Chatagnier (TCU) and TJ McCants (Alabama), it can be a grim feeling.

All three games this weekend can be watched on SEC Network+ and the game times are as follows:

Friday: 4:00pm

Saturday: 5:00pm

Sunday: 1:30pm

The weather will be nice Friday and Sunday, perfect days to get to Swayze and enjoy some Rebel baseball.