Juice Kiffin: It was your birthday

Yesterday, Lane Kiffin’s favorite dog and Ole Miss’ finest kicking tee fetcher turned two years old, which, if the dog years formula is correct, means he is officially a punk a few months away from getting his driver’s license.

While it remains to be seen what car Kiffin will get him, a sensible choice would be in the Toyota or Nissan sedan family. However, it would not surprise anyone if he’s rolling up to the Manning Center in something from the Range Rover line or a Dodge Charger because Kiffin did study under Nick Saban.

In his two years as Ole Miss’ only unofficial mascot, Juice has seen:

A 7-0 start

A 1-5 finish

A game in which Ole Miss had 703 yards of offense and lost by 2 touchdowns

An Egg Bowl loss in a game in which Ole Miss should’ve won by two scores

A discombobulated Leroy Jenkins loss in the prestigious TaxAct Texas Bowl

A very calm and peaceful 55-49 win over LSU

A non-stressful 38-35 win over Texas A&M on a blocked field goal

A dismantling at the hands of Georgia, indicating how far behind Ole Miss was

An Egg Bowl win that could’ve easily been a 31-7 game but was an experiment if 17-7 would also work

An 11-win season to set a school record (including yet another New Year’s Six bowl )

My first reaction to this list is Juice isn’t living past 7, but I am reminded he is a dog who is locked in on meals, treats, and belly rubs and not the core-draining experience of being an Ole Miss fan.

Personally, I would pay double for my season tickets if I could watch games like this:

While we at Red Cup Rebellion did not get Juice a basket of birthday treats or pitch in to the car fund, we did get him some face time on the most important sphere of influence in Las Vegas.