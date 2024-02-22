Rebels fall behind in second half and split season series with Miss. St.

Before Wednesday’s game in Starkville, Ole Miss was 15-1 this season when leading at the half and went into the locker room with a 44-40 edge over its in-state rival.

But the Rebels (19-7, 6-7 SEC) were outscored 43-27 in the second half unable to find its offensive rhythm and dropped below .500 in SEC play with a loss to Miss. St. (18-8, 7-6 SEC) to split the season series. Ole Miss beat the Bulldogs in Oxford earlier this season, 86-82.

This wasn’t a shocker to see as MSU has a 11-2 home record this season, and the Rebels have struggled in true road games with a 3-6 record. It was an emotional game with both head coaches getting technical fouls, and both teams honestly needing the win to avoid dropping from the NCAA Tournament projections.

Matthew Murrell led the Rebels in scoring with 23 though he scored 16 in the first half. Ole Miss’ outside shooting cooled majorly in the second half going 1 of 9 from behind the arc. MSU’s poor free throw shooting (23 of 39) helped keep the Rebels in the game until about the four minute mark.

The next game for Ole Miss might be its most important of the season, however, with a home game against top 25 South Carolina. The Rebels need wins in its last five games and cannot afford many more slip ups if it hopes for a trip to the Big Dance.