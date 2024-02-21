How to watch Ole Miss at Mississippi State: Tipoff time, TV schedule and streaming options

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will be looking for their first sweep of Mississippi State since the 2016-17 season. The Rebels won the first matchup 86-82 back in January on their home floor.

Mississippi State currently sits at 41 in the NET rankings, presenting another Quad 1 opportunity for the Rebels. The Bulldogs are 10-2 on their home floor while the road woes for the Rebs are well documented, going 3-5 thus far.

Both teams are currently 6-6 in conference play, thus a win is crucial for seeding in the SEC tournament that is just around the corner. A win for Ole Miss not only puts them a win ahead in the standings but also secures the head to head tie breaker if needed.

Jaylen Murray and Matthew Murrell both scored at least 20 points in the previous meeting while Josh Hubbard had 21 for State. Cameron Matthews presented a problem with his high energy on his way to a 16 points 12 rebound double double. The Rebels lost the rebound battle by a large margin but the difference in the game came down to Ole Miss hitting four more threes than State.

Rebounding will have to be an emphasis in this contest as the three point shooting is never a guarantee, especially on the road in a hostile environment. Hopefully Chris Beard and the boys can pass the torch to the baseball guys for a total sweep on the men’s side of things.

How to Watch

Who: Ole Miss at Mississippi State

When: Wednesday, February 20, 8:00 PM

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

How: ESPN2 or streaming on WatchESPN