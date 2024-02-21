Here is how Ole Miss baseball will line up for its home opener

I’m not sure Rebel fans could ask for better weather today for its home opener against Arkansas State.

I mean, its no Hawaii, but 70 degrees in February feels pretty damn amazing for watching baseball with a beer in hand. Ole Miss (2-2) will be looking to shake off a two game losing streak when first pitch at 4 p.m. at Swayze gets the action going against ASU.

Head coach Mike Bianco has a revamped roster coming off a losing season last year. There is absolutely got to be a little restlessness from fans however with a 2-2 start against Hawaii over the weekend. It does not look like Bianco is shaking things up with his line-up just yet.

I’d like to think Judd Utermark coming back from a bad shoulder injury last year will find his groove eventually. Ethan Lege and Ethan Groff were the most consistent at the plate over the first series of the year, but the team as a whole batted only .183 against the Warriors. There’s just too much talent here to not be able to put up some runs no matter the competition.

Arkansas St. (4-0) has started the year off on the right foot winning its first four games granted against less than stellar competition and all at home. The Red Wolves will likely see a fairly full Swayze Field especially in the outfield for today’s game.

Taking the bump for Ole Miss is RHP Mason Morris who looked pretty solid in a relief appearance against Hawaii on Friday going 2.2 IP with one hit, no runs and three strikeouts. ASU has the dreaded TBA in the starting pitcher slot, so it could be a junkballer who usually plays outfield or maybe even a hitchhiker they are picking up on the way - who knows.

It’s not time to panic just yet, because baseball is just littered with upsets all season. However, it does seem after a poor 2023 there needs to be some early wins stacked up to get the old Swayze excitement back for SEC play.