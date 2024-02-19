Can Ole Miss basketball close its season with crucial wins?

Ole Miss did what it had to do over the weekend with a single digit win over Missouri to get back to .500 in SEC play.

It wasn’t pretty, but for the Rebels (19-6, 6-6 SEC), the win avoided what would have been a huge black mark on the postseason resume. Ole Miss now has a crucial six game stretch to end the season starting with in-state rival Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Looking at the final regular season games for the Rebels, there are three home games, which is great news for a team that has only lost one home game all year. The bad news is the games come against No. 11 South Carolina, No. 15 Alabama and a very capable Texas A&M in a season finale.

The road games seem much more manageable against MSU, Missouri and Georgia, but outside of the trip to Starkville, wins against the other two teams do not help to improve postseason chances. For example, if Ole Miss goes 3-3 with wins at Georgia, Missouri and Texas A&M, I’m not sure it gets the Rebels off the bubble.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Rebels as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament. Out of the remaining opponents, Alabama is a 3-seed, South Carolina is a 6-seed, and Texas A&M and MSU are listed as 9-seeds. It could very well play out that the final game of the regular season for Ole Miss decides its fate.

But if you’re an Ole Miss basketball fan, you should be accustomed to the bubble life. Whether it was Andy Kennedy or Kermit Davis, when the team made the tournament it was usually a less than sure thing. First year head coach Chris Beard has invigorated the program with a new energy, and his first team in Oxford has piled up close wins to put it in this position.

When it all comes down to it though, the big signature wins have eluded this squad, and its running out of chances to secure its postseason fate.