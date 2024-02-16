Opening Day location power rankings

Since Mike Bianco was placed in charge of Ole Miss baseball way back in 2001, his program has opened a season in Oxford 19 out of 24 times, which includes today’s game.

That is not a criticism because, as a school that pumps money into baseball and wins big,* WE AIN’T HERE TO PLAY TRAVEL BALL. Not to mention, it’s February, and large portions of the country are freezing.

*If you recall, Ole Miss won a national title in 2022. That was a pretty good time, IMO. Occasionally, my brain dials up the memory of the back-to-back-to-back home runs and the guy who caught Justin Bench’s home run. 10/10. Would watch again.

The point of all this is it’s rare for Ole Miss to not begin a season in Oxford. As noted above, prior to 2024, it’s only happened four times under Bianco, with the farthest western location being Fort Worth, Texas.

Granted, I do not have my fingers on the pulse of all things Ole Miss baseball schedule announcements, so the discovery of the baseball team going about 3800 miles beyond Fort Worth to open a season was NOTABLE. That sparked my curiosity about season-opening locations.

With that, let’s power-rank the five non-Oxford locations of Ole Miss baseball opening day locations under Mike Bianco.

5) Arlington, Texas - 2021

Ole Miss opened the season in a tournament with TCU, Texas Tech, and Texas in the Rangers’ latest stadium that looks like a stainless steel grill from above. While Ole Miss did go 3-0, I would remind you ARLINGTON.

4) DeLand, Florida - 2014

If you’re like me and have no recollection of this, Ole Miss started the 2014 season with a three-game series on the road against Stetson University. While Florida in February sounds nice, DeLand is 30 MILES FROM THE COAST.

Interior Florida is always a hard pass.

3) Mobile, Alabama - 2009

Ole Miss begin the 2009 campaign in the Coca-Cola Classic against Liberty, while also playing Mercer and South Alabama. Look, Mobile is not a destination of destinations, but anyone stuck in Arlington or DeLand would pay $100 to be teleported there instantly.

2) Fort Worth, Texas - 2012

As you may have read before, I live in Austin, Texas. When one drives from Austin to Dallas/Fort Worth on I-35, there a point about 60 miles south of Dallas where the interstate splits into 35E to Dallas and 35W to Fort Worth (it collides again in Denton, which is north of Dallas and home to the North Texas Mean Green).

I enjoyed the times I got to take 35W. I am not here to besmirch Dallas (it’s fine!), but Fort Worth is a town worth your time.

1) Honolulu, Hawaii - 2024

Obviously, totally unfair to the other four contestants. I just hope Hawaii’s baseball stadium carries on the tradition of Aloha Stadium (RIP) where debris is blowing across the field at all times.

If you follow the Ole Miss Baseball Twitter (X; lmao) account, you know they’ve been taking in the sights and sounds of Honolulu.

Brief aside: Thinking about the baseball coaches when I was growing up who said NO SWIMMING prior to games. GONNA BE TOO TIRED TO PLAY BASEBALL. BASEBALL, I SAY.

Let us hope they also took in the real sights and sounds of Honolulu, which are the location shots used in the 2001 film Pearl Harbor, an elite best worst movie I will watch whenever it’s on.