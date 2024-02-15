Ole Miss 2024 win total: Consider getting that paper

Earlier this week, FanDuel decided to be the first sportsbook of note to leap into college football over/under win totals for the 2024 season.

If you live in a state where wagering on such things is allowed, you can get a totals ticket right now for any team in the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12, as well as a Heisman winner and national champion, plus select games next season.

If you do not live in a state where wagering on such things is allowed, well, I’m sure you’ve figured out things involving servers in Costa Rica, the Cayman Islands, and Uzbekistan. We at Red Cup Rebellion do not endorse those things but acknowledge necessity is the mother of invention.

For our purposes today, we’re focusing on SEC win totals for the 2024 regular season. These totals only apply to the 12-game regular season and do not count conference title games or bowl games.

Instead of me writing them all below, On3 put a tidy graphic together of each team’s win total over/under from FanDuel.

Which 2024 SEC College Football win total surprises you the most?



As I say that, the graphic conveniently cuts off at the bottom. For those of you monitoring the situation, Tennessee is at 9.5, Texas A&M 8.5, Mississippi State 4.5, and Vanderbilt 2.5.

First, let’s start with Ole Miss. A few weeks ago, I wrote about Ole Miss’ road to the college football playoff running through four away games in places where they historically STINK.

Assuming Ole Miss wins its four non-conference games and loses to Georgia (they will be favored in every other game), they need to go 6-1 against the rest of the schedule, with the thought being 10 wins is the entry fee into the college football playoff.*

*Entirely possible 9-3 gets a team in because of chaos likely related to the SEC and Big Ten adding teams and making schedules more difficult. But if you want to feel good about getting in, 10 wins is the floor.

That means Ole Miss has to go at least 3-1 in Baton Rouge, Columbia, Gainesville, and Fayetteville. If you didn’t click that link above, I’ll save you a click and let you know Ole Miss is a combined 33-64-2 in those places.

That is a long way of saying if you want to take Ole Miss over 9.5 wins, you believe they’re going 7-0 in these games:

vs. Furman

vs. MTSU

at Wake Forest

vs. Georgia Southern

vs. Kentucky

vs. Oklahoma

vs. Mississippi State

And at least 3-2 in these games:

at South Carolina

at LSU

at Arkansas

vs. Georgia

at Florida

WELL THEN.

Assuming Ole Miss stays mostly healthy, they have a great shot at 10 wins, but seeing that list on the screen is somewhat unnerving. The good news is, barring some weird developments, South Carolina, Arkansas, and Florida will likely be the same or worse than they were in 2023.

LSU should see some decline, but it’s also LSU. If you told me four guys not in their 2023 two-deep rotation were All-SEC in 2024, I would think, yeah, that sounds about right.

I am on Team Over 9.5 mostly because [gestures at the talent infusion and returning talent], and Ole Miss traded in a traditional SEC West schedule for two additional old SEC East teams in place of the Alabama boogeyman and your choice of Auburn or Texas A&M.

As for every other team, let’s do an early rapid fire that involves me looking at their schedules and trying to remember who returns for them. You know, the scientific process one should use when considering these thing in the second week of February.

Georgia: O 10.5

The thinking here is don’t be dumb.

Texas: U 10.5

They get Georgia at home, but go to Michigan and Texas A&M, plus Oklahoma (their boogeyman) in Dallas. This one makes me nervous because the rest of their schedule is pretty light, and Michigan and Texas A&M are breaking in new coaches.

Alabama: O 9.5

They get Georgia at home, and if they lose that one, they have to go 2-1 on the road against Tennessee, LSU, and Oklahoma. In general, I am not betting against them until I see them in the Citrus Bowl.

LSU: U 9.5

To get to 10 wins, they have to go 3-2 against Southern Cal, Ole Miss, @ Texas A&M, Alabama, and Oklahoma without Jayden Daniels and their best receivers. Certainly doable, but I shall bet against it.

Missouri: U 9.5

The Tigers lose significant players off their defense and trade a traditional SEC East schedule for Texas A&M, Auburn, Alabama, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, and Arkansas, which is not an impossible ask but will be different. Like LSU, 10 wins is doable, but 9 seems more realistic.

Tennessee: U 8.5

On the path to 9+ wins, the Vols will need to beat one of Georgia, Alabama, or Oklahoma. They do get Alabama at home but go to Norman, which feels like a bad spot for them.

Texas A&M: O 8.5

The schedule, it’s soft.

Auburn: U 7.5

For the record, the Tigers don’t play a road game until October 5th, and I AIN’T CARE NONE. I thought Freeze’s tenure would be similar to his time at Ole Miss, with a turnaround and a year or two at an elite level before it blows up. INCORRECT. They’ll still get up for 2-3 games, but this is speeding in the direction of coaching search 2K25.

Oklahoma: O 7.5

And by over, I mean on the number at 8.

Kentucky: O 6.5

The last two seasons Kentucky finished 7-5 before losing their bowl game. LOCK IT IN AGAIN.

Arkansas: U 5.5

The only danger here is interim head coach Bobby Petrino sparking a rally in the second half of the season to get to 6 wins.

Florida: U 5.5

The schedule is wild, but 5 of their first 7 games are at home. They would need to win those 5, then beat Kentucky at home or upset Ole Miss at the end of the year to get to 6. Entirely possible they don’t win a game after the first week in October.

South Carolina: U 5.5

Absolutely not.

Mississippi State: U 4.5

It’s probably 4 on the nose for Bulldogs, but if they beat Arizona State in Tempe or Florida in Starkville (assuming they beat Arkansas at home), 5 is in play.

Vanderbilt: O 2.5

The Commodores are likely not winning an SEC game and losing to Virginia Tech. BUT, their other three non-conference games are Alcorn State (RIP Air II), @ Georgia State, and Ball State. WE CAN BUILD ON THIS.*

*Losing 42-17 to Ball State is going to sting!