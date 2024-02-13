How to watch Ole Miss at #22 Kentucky: Tipoff time, TV schedule and streaming options

After a week off, the Ole Miss Rebels will head to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. This is an obvious Quad 1 opportunity for the Rebels but the road has been none too kind for them thus far.

Chris Beard’s crew is currently 3-4 on the road, with three of the four losses coming against ranked conference opponents. Tuesday night will be no easy task as the Wildcats have 5 dudes that can score, led by Antonio Reeves, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard.

We here at the Cup do not wear rose colored glasses, we know that the Rebs are up against it as they walk into Rupp Arena against a young Kentucky team that is starting to figure some things out. However, when it comes to metrics, HOW you lose games does matter. Getting blown out by Tennessee and Auburn on the road is obviously a bad look.

I coach high school varsity basketball and when we are up against an opponent that is either a bad matchup for us or just obviously more talented, the message I communicate is this: control the little things and hang around, if you can hang around with a team, you never know what can happen at the end of the game.

Ole Miss needs to do just that. They need to limit turnovers, win the rebounding battle and just hang around with this Kentucky team. Perhaps you hang around long enough to pull off the upset, or perhaps you hang around well enough to have a quality road loss on the resume. Either way, just hang around.

How to Watch

Who: Ole Miss at Kentucky

When: Tuesday, February 13, 8:00 PM

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

How: ESPN or streaming on WatchESPN