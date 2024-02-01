How to watch: Ole Miss looks to avenge blowout loss to top 25 Auburn on Saturday

The last time Ole Miss tipped off against Bruce Pearl and his top 25 Auburn squad it was not pretty to say the least.

A 23-point margin on the road does happen from time to time for a program that is rebuilding, but Saturday’s game switches locations to Oxford in the SJB Pavilion where Ole Miss is undefeated so far this season. The Peach Bowl Champion football team will be honored at the game, there’s powder blue t-shirts for the students, it’s a sellout crowd and half-priced booze if you get there early enough.

Yes, it’s all the required elements for a raucous atmosphere to give the Rebels (18-3, 5-3 SEC) all it needs for a home-court advantage against No. 11 Auburn (17-4, 6-2 SEC). Undoubtedly, this would be an upset and a resume builder for Ole Miss despite Auburn struggling of late.

The Tigers dropped back to back road games against Alabama and Mississippi St. just a week ago, but Auburn did right the ship when it hosted Vanderbilt in midweek action with a 81-54 win. The Rebels meanwhile are on a three game win streak including a road win at Texas A&M and an emotional win over in-state rival Mississippi St. on Tuesday. The last time Ole Miss lost? Against Auburn, sheesh.

Auburn is 2-3 on the road with wins over Vanderbilt and Arkansas who are both struggling this season. The other road loss for the Tigers came at Appalachian State in early December as the Mountaineers have compiled a 17-4 season leading the Sun Belt Conference.

All of that to say if the Rebels are a for real NCAA Tournament team this needs to be a win at home. The teams who have beat Auburn are trending into the tournament, so it is Ole Miss’ time to make some real noise in the SEC.

In its first matchup, none of the Rebels typical scorers could find any kind of rhythm, and the team shot less than 40 percent from the field. Auburn has every bit of ability to drop 80 or more on any given night, so Allen Flanigan, Juju Murray, Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield will have to be on its collective game for the Rebels to have a chance.

How to Watch

Who: Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Auburn

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 5:00 p.m. CT

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

How: SEC Network or streaming on WatchESPN