How to watch Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: Tipoff time, TV schedule and streaming options

On paper, the Ole Miss should walk away with their third straight victory Tuesday night when Mississippi State comes to town. The Rebs are 12-0 on their home floor while the Bulldogs have yet to win a road game this season.

Ever wonder why Lane Kiffin harps on the polls being rat poison? Look no further than this matchup (and because he is social media king). Ole Miss is receiving the 5th most votes outside the AP Top 25 while being ranked 57th in the NET. MSU is not receiving any votes to be in the AP Top 25 but sit 37th in the NET.

The Dawgs are 6-5 in Q1 and Q2 contests with impressive wins over Tennessee and Auburn. Ole Miss is 4-3 in such contests with an opportunity to move to 5-3 tonight, further enhancing their postseason resume.

Former Olive Branch High School teammates Cameron Matthews and DJ Jeffries are the only Bulldogs to have started every game this season. That honor last season belonged to Jeffries and All SEC First Team super-duper senior Tolu Smith III, who has led them in scoring since his return to the lineup at 17.1 per game. Super-sub Josh Hubbard has been their leading scorer most of the season and will have to be a point of emphasis for Coach Beard’s defense.

Home court advantage starts with the crowd. So get down to the Pavilion tonight and help spur the Rebs to their third straight SEC victory.

How to Watch

What: Ole Miss vs Mississippi State

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, MS

When: Tuesday, January 30th 7:30 pm

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN+