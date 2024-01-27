Juju Murray drains monster three, sinks Aggies in College Station

For the first time in program history, Ole Miss basketball logged a win in College Station with a 71-68 thriller on Saturday night.

Juju Murray led the Rebels (17-3, 4-3 SEC) in scoring with 16 points but hit a crucial three pointer in the final minute of the game to give Ole Miss a 67-63 lead it would not relinquish. It marked the first SEC road win of the season for a team that has struggled away from Oxford to put it mildly.

The Rebels top two leading scorers, Matthew Murrell and Allen Flanigan, did not have their best games shooting from the floor, but Murray and senior Jaemyn Brakefield stepped up to lead the way on Saturday. Brakefield scored 15 points including two clutch free throws in the final seconds of the game.

Ole Miss has now won five more games this season than it did all of last season, and the squad is trending toward a spot in the NCAA Tournament if it can continue to win at home and catch a couple more road wins.

The next game is one of those huge road opportunities with a trip to Starkville against the very capable Mississippi State Bulldogs who are coming off an upset of top 25 Auburn.