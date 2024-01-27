Ole Miss hires WR coach with Power 5 and NFL pedigree in George McDonald

Illinois wide receiver coach George McDonald will join the Ole Miss coaching staff for the upcoming 2024 season, according to a report from 247 Sports.

McDonald, a wide receiver at Illinois himself from ‘95-’98, comes to the SEC after stops at Illinois, NC State, Syracuse, Miami and the NFL.

He helped converted QB Isaiah Williams earn All-Big honors the last two years. Will now run an Ole Miss unit featuring Juice Wells and Tre Harris.

McDonald coached Isaiah Williams to All Big Ten first team honors in 2023 while leading the conference in receptions (82) and ranking recond in receiving yards (1,055). Interestingly enough, all three starting wide receivers for the Illini topped 500 yards last season, which is in line with the Rebels who had three receivers go over 700 yards.

The big difference between these two schools is that one has Lane Kiffin at head coach and the other has a coach with an offense from the 1960’s, so McDonald is clearly putting in the work big time.

McDonald replaces longtime Rebel staffer Derrick Nix who left Oxford for Auburn. The former Illinois coach will also take on responsibilities as passing game coordinator.