How to watch Ole Miss at Texas A&M: Tipoff time, TV schedule and streaming options

In front of a record student crowd Wednesday night, Ole Miss dominated a shorthanded Arkansas squad to stop its two-game skid in SEC play.

The Rebels are now 12-0 at home and 3-3 in the SEC, which is pretty good if you ask me. The home record does not matter however as Ole Miss hits the road on Saturday. The Rebs have yet to pick up a road conference win and only have two road wins all season.

The Aggies have spent some time ranked this season, but currently sit at 12-7 and No. 39 in the NET. Texas A&M is 4-4 in Quad 1 contests, so Buzz Williams’ squad is well tested much like the buttons of his extremely snug vests. This will be a Quad 1 opportunity for the Rebels but it won’t be easy as the Aggies are 7-2 at home.

Ole Miss currently sits at No. 62 in the NET and while the Rebels do not have any bad losses, the squad needs to start adding some quality wins to their resume and Saturday in College Station is a great opportunity to do just that.

Texas A&M is led by Wade Taylor IV and his 19.5 points per game. While that number is nothing to scoff at, he is only shooting 36 percent from the field, which is not very good. The Aggies as a team shoot 27 percent from deep, so if their strength is scoring at the rim, that plays right into the hands of the Rebels.

How to Watch

What: Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, TX

When: Saturday, January 27th, 7:30 pm

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN+