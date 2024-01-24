How to watch Ole Miss vs Arkansas: Tipoff time, TV schedule and streaming options

Well, last week sucked. Ole Miss has officially fallen to Joe Lunardi’s First Four Out for his tournament projection after floating around an 8-9 seed just a few weeks ago.

Both the Rebels and the Razorbacks desperately need a victory tonight for the tournament resumes. Arkansas currently sits at 10-8 and have hope that Coach Eric Mussellman will turn things around down the stretch. Hopefully the return home for Ole Miss will stifle any attempt from Arkansas to get back on track.

Arkansas is 0-2 on the road, which is wild that 18 games into the season, they have only played on the road twice. It has been a crazy season for the Razorbacks as they have an exhibition victory over Purdue and wins over Stanford, Duke and Texas A&M. They currently sit 1-4 in conference play.

Ole Miss is looking to end their two game skid in which they were routed by Auburn and LSU, both on the road. The Rebs are 11-0 at home and 2-3 in conference play this season. Hopefully the return to the home floor will be enough for them to pull back to .500 in the SEC and continue their journey to postseason play.

How to Watch

What: Ole Miss vs Arkansas

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, MS

When: Wednesday, January 24, 8:00pm

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN+