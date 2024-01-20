Alabama Cornerback Trey Amos Commits to Ole Miss.

As I mentioned in an article earlier this week, Ole Miss started this Portal Season absolutely red hot, landing commitments from the likes of Pooh Paul, Princely Umanmielen, Juice Wells, and Walter Nolan, all within a pretty short timeframe. Then, things seemed to stall out for a couple of weeks, with the Rebs losing four commitments and missing out on a couple of notable targets that the staff felt good about at one point.

Kiffin and co. appear to be responding extremely well to those losses, though, and on Friday night, Ole Miss received a commitment from Alabama cornerback Trey Amos, who in my opinion looks like the absolute steal of the class. Serving as Alabama’s third corner this season behind two early-round NFL picks, Amos was likely to be the Tide’s #1 corner for 2024. With the loss of starters Deantre Prince and Zamari Walton, Ole Miss added Mississippi State corner Decamarion Richardson and Illinois corner Tahveon Nicholson early in the portal recruiting season. The Rebs seemed like they might be done addressing the position, but then Richardson declared for the draft, and Nicholson flipped to Louisville, after what appears to have been a transcript issue.

Kiffin and Pete Golding responded by getting in the game with, and ultimately securing commitments from, Michigan super athlete Amorion Walker, and now Amos. The rising senior likely projects as an upgrade over Prince and Walton; both of the Rebels’ 2023 starting corners appear to be either very late draft picks, or higher-tier undrafted free agents. Amos certainly looks like a guy who’s name could be called in the middle of the 2025 draft.

Here’s a clip of Amos in press coverage against Georgia; an absolutely dominant rep in the SEC Championship Game.

Here’s another, where Amos is assigned to Georgia all-everything tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers motions, positions himself as a blocker, before streaking deep; Amos plays it perfectly, flipping his hips super quickly and sticking with Bowers step-for-step, before making a great deflection in the end zone.

Trey Amos was ready when his number was called. UGA made sure to check just in case.



FULL show at YouTube home for @BOL_On3: pic.twitter.com/GsJoK3XeOL — Travis Reier (@travisreier) December 4, 2023

Anyways, SEEMS GOOD TO ME. I see Amos as the clear #1 corner for the Rebels next season, with Chris Graves, Amorion Walker, and perhaps Cedric Beavers battling for the other starting spot.