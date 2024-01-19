How to watch #22 Ole Miss at #11 Auburn: Tipoff time, TV schedule and streaming options

Weeks like this week are the reason going 13-0 in non conference play is crucial. The Ole Miss Rebels remain on the road Saturday as they travel from one Tiger foe to the next.

The Rebs took a tough road loss Wednesday night in Baton Rouge 89-80 and now look to avoid losing two in a row for the first time this season in Auburn, Alabama.

The Alan Flanigan return game is a big time test for Coach Beard and company as Auburn is 15-2 with a 15 point victory over LSU last week. Their only common opponent is Alabama A&M in which the Tigers won by 20 and Ole Miss by 10.

Auburn can score, a lot. They are currently averaging 83.8 points per contest while surrendering only 65.6. The Tigers are 0-1 in Quad 1 games and 5-1 in Quad 2 contests while being ranked 8th in the NET with the 42nd ranked strength of schedule.

Ole Miss has been one of the better shooting teams of late, enhancing their scoring average to 77.8 per game but give up 70.6 points. The Rebels rank 83 in strength of schedule and 63 in the NET. Saturday presents an opportunity to move to 2-1 in Quad 1 games with a victory.

How to Watch

What: Ole Miss at Auburn

Where: Neville Arena, Auburn, AL

When: Saturday, January 20th, 7:30 pm

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN+