Red Cup Investigates: Where is Lane Kiffin?

For anyone located at the intersection of terminally online and amused by whatever Lane Kiffin is up to, you know about one of the best bits on Twitter.

Kiffin, while recruiting or on vacation, will post a picture of his location, with no context. For example, here he is on New Year’s Day letting everyone know while they’re being cold and poor, he’s in the Bahamas.

Last year, I documented this love of posting images of regional airports and fixed-base operators for his own entertainment while recruiting. He even left a review of that documentation:

‍♂️. Gray you have a lot of free time. https://t.co/4cPIcTlur2 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 20, 2023

Customer satisfaction is always high around here.

This week though, Kiffin has been back out on the road (via a Gulfstream obviously). On Tuesday night, he posted this picture of a frozen fountain*:

*Cold weather is and always will be TRASH.

While most of us had no idea where this is, a couple of eagle eyes in the mentions noted it was located on the grounds of The Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas. A quick Google search confirmed it, as well as that The Mansion is a place of upscale luxury accommodations, so broke bois stay home (or fish the coins out of the fountain).

On Wednesday afternoon, Kiffin was back at it, tweeting this picture from the gym at Duncanville High School, which is southwest of Dallas. After a few hours of silence, he emerged early Wednesday evening.

As with the fountain above, it’s not entirely clear where he was, but he appears to be visiting the remains of a once great football civilization.

Over the years, it’s likely this ancient civilization won many games, even multiple championships, but there’s almost nothing left to tell those stories, save for one statue.

The inscriptions indicate something great happened here under the rule of this man, but time has swallowed the details of that greatness.