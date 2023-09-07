How to watch No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane: Kickoff time, TV schedule and online streaming

The No. 20 ranked Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) head to Louisiana to take on the 24th ranked Tulane Green Wave on Saturday. This will be the 73rd matchup all time and the Rebels have won the last 12 contests, with the last game coming in 2021, a 61-21 rout.

Tulane is led by star quarterback Michael Pratt who threw for 3,000+ yards and 27 touchdowns last season. For the Rebels to suffer an upset on the road, it is going to take a star effort by Pratt and he certainly capable of that.

For the Rebels Jaxson Dart left no doubt that he should be the lead man in Oxford, and he will have every opportunity to surpass Matt Corral’s program passing record against Tulane. Corral threw for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2021 and there is a chance Ole Miss is in a shootout, requiring Dart to put up those kind of numbers.

Some important numbers of note, since Ole Miss last traveled to Tulane in 2012, the Rebels have only lost three non conference road games and are 10-2 in such games under Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss has been ranked in the top 25 in 30 of the last 32 polls. RAT POISON EMOJIS

I’m inclined to believe Kiffin will have the team ready for its first true test of the season in front of a sold out crowd. The offense should continue to roll while the defense will be tested, but expect the Rebels to pull this one out comfortably.

How To Watch

Where: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

When: 2:30 CT

TV: ESPN 2

Online Streaming: ESPN App

Betting Lines

The Rebels are a 7.5 point favorite on most books. Rebels are (-310) on the money line which shows you the confidence Vegas has in the Rebs to pull this one out. The over/under is set at 64.5 and I would lean towards the over as this could be an old fashioned shootout.