Associated Press moves Ole Miss higher in Top 25 poll

Lane Kiffin doesn’t care much for preseason polls, in-season polls or really any recognition taking his team’s collective attention off the goal of winning football games.

On Monday, the Associated Press Top 25 poll moved the Rebels up from No. 22 in the preseason to No. 20 overall after obliterating Mercer in week one.

No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Colorado moved into the AP Top 25 after huge upsets in the opening weekend of the season. No. 4 Florida State jumped into the top five after a resounding win against LSU in Week 1’s marquee game.



Full poll: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/O8oa9Uendr — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 6, 2023

Ole Miss now faces a tough road test with No. 24 Tulane on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT at Yulman Stadium. The game is sold out reportedly and likely to challenge for one of the highest attended games in stadium history. Tulane does not have a long prestigious history of football, and its home record at Yulman is 28-24 though its two highest attended games ever were last season and both wins vs. UCF and Memphis.

Other SEC schools included in the top 25 include:

No. 1 Georgia

No. 3 Alabama

No. 9 Tennessee

No. 14 LSU

No. 23 Texas A&M

Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi St. and Auburn were in the “others receiving votes” category just outside the top 25. It’s obviously still very early in the season, and I don’t think the top two teams looked especially amazing in its first games.

If Ole Miss is able to get a win Saturday, it would notch an early top 25 win in the non-conference prior to things ramping up the three weeks after with Georgia Tech, Alabama and LSU.