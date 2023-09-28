How to watch No. 20 Ole Miss vs No. 13 LSU: Kickoff time, TV schedule and streaming options

The Magnolia Bowl is here, and while it seems to move further and further away from Halloween, it’s still a scary game, folks.

As Ole Miss enters a crucial contest against its biggest rival, the Rebels will have to figure out how to get more offensive production behind a porous offensive line. LSU has had a history of elite defensive backs, but this season the passing game may be the way for Jaxson Dart to pull the upset, if his line gives him more than two seconds to look down the field.

LSU has won seven of the last 10 contests between the two, but due to vacated wins by both programs, the official record is 6-2 LSU dating back to 2015. The teams have split the last two contests with the home team winning each.

The Rebels will also be honoring the 20th anniversary of the 2003 team that won the SEC West. It was the only David Cutcliffe team to win 10 games and was the first 10 win season since 1971.

How To Watch

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

When: 5:00 CT

TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden)

Online Streaming: ESPN App

How to Bet

The line currently sits at Ole Miss +2.5. Typically the home team gets 3 points so the books see LSU around a touchdown better than the Rebels. The moneyline is LSU -144 and Ole Miss +118, so not great underdogs odds for your money. Finally the over/under is set at 67.5 and based on the Ole Miss offense of late, the under seems safe for the second week in a row.