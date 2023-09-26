Rebels in the Pros: NFL Week 3 showcased Ole Miss’ stacked wide receiver alums

After a relatively quiet week two in the NFL for former Rebels, the pass catchers busted out in a big way.
Six Ole Miss alums combined for 35 receptions this week for 381 yards. There has not been a huge defensive impact thus far, but Ole Miss is pressing LSU to be WRU.
- Chance Campbell made his return to the Titans 53 man roster and was in on 3 tackles.
- Elijah Moore caught all 9 of his targets for 49 yards. He also had 3 carries for a loss of one yard and a fumble.
- Malik Heath had two more targets but has yet to haul in his first career reception.
- Benito Jones had two tackles including a sack for the Lions.
- DJ Jones had two tackles for the Broncos in their historic loss.
- Dawson Knox had one catch for 11 yards.
- Evan Engram led Jacksonville in receptions, targets and yards with a line of 7 catches for 67 yards on 8 targets.
- DK Metcalf also led his squad in receptions, yards and targets. He finished the day with 6 catches for 112 yards on 8 targets.
- AJ Brown did the same on his way to 9 receptions for 131 yards on 14 targets. Unfortunately he dropped a ball in the endzone.
- Jonathan Mingo had 3 catches on 6 targets for 21 yards.
- Mike Hilton wrapped up the Rebel action Monday night with 2 tackles and a pass deflection.
