SEC announces kickoff time for Ole Miss and Arkansas

The Southeastern Conference was kind enough to give Ole Miss not just a later kickoff for Georgia Tech and LSU but now for the Arkansas game as well.

Pack an extra cooler for the Grove or up the catering order, because the Rebels and Razorbacks will be kicking off at 6:30 CT on SEC Network. This will be the latest kickoff for the conference slate in week six.

SEC TV Schedule - Week Six

LSU at Missouri - 11 a.m. CT

Western Michigan at Mississippi St. - 11 a.m. CT

Alabama at Texas A&M - 2:30 p.m. CT

Vanderbilt at Florida - 3 p.m. CT

Kentucky at Georgia - 6 p.m. CT

Arkansas at Ole Miss - 6:30 p.m. CT

In the last two weeks, the Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) have had late kicks, but both have ended in losses to BYU and LSU. The Rebels (3-1, 0-1 SEC) won its last 6:30 p.m. kickoff game against Georgia Tech earlier this season.

Both Ole Miss and Arkansas are in a stretch of the season where it is grinding through the SEC Western Division. A night game in Oxford will be huge for whichever team can win to gain momentum for the second half of the season.