How to watch No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama: Kickoff time, TV schedule and streaming options

Is there a more synonymous sound than the SEC on CBS theme music and 2:30 on a fall Saturday?

In their final season hosting the SEC, CBS is splitting duties covering the SEC and their new partner, the BIG 10. Even if Ole Miss walks away winless on the field this Saturday, Rebel fans will enjoy a win throughout the game as notorious Alabama fanboy Gary Danielson will not be on the SEC call.

Now to the game itself. Ole Miss has beaten Alabama 10 times. Ever. Only twice in Tuscaloosa. The last time the Rebels took down Goliath was in Tuscaloosa when Chad Kelly bounced a ball off a defenders helmet to a streaking Quincy Adeboyejo.

This will be the third straight season both teams have been ranked for the matchup but the first time since 2007 that Alabama was not ranked. Only twice since 2007 has Bama not been ranked in the top 3 (#8 in 2010, #9 in 2022).

Saban has finally lost to one of his assistants after an insane streak of never losing to a former employee, but Lane Kiffin still has that monkey on his back. If there was a time for a Kiffin-led Rebel squad to do it, it feels like it has to be now.

So how can they pull it off?

Ole Miss is tied for third in the SEC with 10 sacks while Alabama has given up the second most sacks with 12. The Rebels will need to pressure Jalen Milroe but they are going to need someone like Khari Coleman on Suntarine Perkins to spy him the whole game. Make Milroe have to sit in the pocket and make reads.

One can assume Saban is about to force feed the run game as his QB situation is less than ideal and Ole Miss has not proven they can stop the run. If Dart takes care of the ball and the defense can limit the explosive plays, the makings of an upset is there.

How To Watch

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

When: 2:30 CT

TV: CBS (Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jason McCourty)

Online Streaming: CBS Sports App

How to Bet

The line currently sits at +7.5 for Ole Miss and the computer models are showing a 3 point contest. The over/under is at 55.5 and the moneyline is +200 for Ole Miss. Last season’s point total was 54 and Bama had a significantly better offense. The under seems like the best bet here.

Score prediction: Ole Miss over Bama 27-21.