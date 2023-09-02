Can Ole Miss get back to double digit wins in 2023?

Some of us here at the venerable Red Cup Rebellion have been here since its inception more than 15 years ago.

The staff has seen some of the best and worst seasons in Ole Miss program history in the last 20 years. So it’s with that the staff presents its predictions for the 2023 season, and its clear the arrival of Lane Kiffin has brought one of the better eras of Rebel football in the last several decades.

Prediction time - get to a casino and blow some money.

Whiskey Wednesday

This is probably going to be an Ole Miss team that will look like world-beaters for much of the season but will fall victim to uncertainty at quarterback, injuries at a couple of key positions, and the ongoing challenge of integrating tons of new faces. Still... I’m this close to picking 10-2. There’s a lot to like about this Ole Miss team, but I’m predicting 8-4 this season.

Gray Hardison

A smart person would say 7-5 or 8-4 and likely be correct, but we ain’t here to play smart. SCARED MONEY DON’T MAKE MONEY. Final record prediction: 9-3.

JLew23

Jaxson Dart takes a leap forward and the Rebels upset one of Alabama or LSU and run the table outside of Georgia. It’s lofty but not impossible. Final prediction: 10-2.

One Man To Beat

This is not going to be a popular prediction - I’ve got some anxiety about this upcoming season. The transfer portal has shored things up on both sides of the ball, and I think it’s likely there’s a bit of a talent gap in some spots specifically at defensive back and wide receiver compared to last year. The sophomore slump may very well hit Quinshon Judkins as all eyes in the SEC will be on him all season. The vast majority of the success of this team will be on Lane Kiffin’s ability to get Judkins the ball in creative ways, and I think he’s one of the best offensive minds in college football but talent-wise there’s concerns for me. This team is building more to next season in my opinion. Final prediction: 6-6.

Juco All-American

I think the team will be deep but lack enough playmaking at the top to achieve any major upsets. Tough schedule this season if you don’t have significant playmakers on defense. Final prediction: 8-4.