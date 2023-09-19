Rebels in the Pros: Things calmed down for Ole Miss alums in week two

Week one of the NFL season saw quite a few former Rebs contribute across the league, but week two was a little bit quieter - at least statistically.

A.J. Brown had four catches for 29 yards Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, but he also had some sideline drama. The cameras returned from commercial break to a scene that involved Brown and QB Jalen Hurts in a passionate conversation. If you looked at the box score, he only had four targets at that moment. Hurts then attempted to force feed AJ the ball after that.

Malik Heath only saw one target for second straight week with the Green Bay Packers and seems destined for the bench when Christian Watson is healthy again.

Dawson Knox notched three catches for 10 yards and a touchdown but seems to have been passed up by Bills first round pick Dalton Kincaid.

Mike Hilton was just out there doing Mike Hilton things, amassing five tackles and a pass deflection for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tavious Robinson got in on the action with his first career tackle for the Baltimore Ravens.

DK Metcalf found the endzone last week, but failed to do the same in week two on his way to six catches for 75 yards (100% catch rate).

Evan Engram added one more catch for eight more yards this week, ending with 6 catches for 57 yards.

Elijah Moore continues to have a heavy target share, with 9 in week 2. He only hauled in 3 catches for 36 yards but added 1 carry for 5 yards. With Nick Chubb out for the season, Moore might see his workload increase even more.

Jonathan Mingo was more involved in his second game with3 catches for 26 yards on 8 targets. Bryce Young has not even thrown for 300 yards in two weeks, so hopefully as the offense grows, so will Mingo’s chances.