Trey Washington named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after monster performance vs. Georgia Tech

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Ole Miss defensive back Trey Washington is its defensive player of the week after a dominant showing against Georgia Tech.

Washington tallied 10 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the 48-23 Rebels win over the Yellow Jackets. The 5’11” 205 lbs. junior out of Trussville, Ala. leads the entire team in tackles with 20 for the season and is ranked 13th in the conference with more than six tackles per game on average.

His play has flown under the radar up until this point for many fans as Washington paid his dues in his freshman season in reserve duty and on special teams but played all 13 games. His sophomore season he again appeared in all 13 games but earned three starts last season and amassed 31 tackles on the season.

The last two years of experience is clearly paying off as it seems he has solidified himself as one of the veteran leaders on the new Pete Golding defense. A former three star recruit out of high school it is obvious he has been putting in the work to get to some recognition from the conference early on in this 2023 season.