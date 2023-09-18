Southeastern Conference announces kickoff time for Ole Miss vs. LSU

One of the premier and most anticipated games of the season every year for any Ole Miss fan is LSU, one of the oldest rivalries in the SEC.

On Monday, the SEC announced the Rebels and Tigers will kickoff at 5 p.m. on September 30 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium giving ample time for fans to, um, enjoy the Grove to its fullest.

Undoubtedly, this is great news from a fan standpoint of home field advantage and crowd noise. Plus, it’s just a good long day underneath the shade of the massive trees in the Grove, eating and drinking with friends, and most importantly hootin’ and hollerin’ at whatever crawls out of the swamps and travels to Oxford.

Now it could be possible College Gameday will come to the Grove again if the Rebels can topple Alabama this Saturday in Tuscaloosa and ESPN promote a primetime SEC top 25 game. It’s not a priority to have Gameday in the Grove every year, but it is a sign the program is in a good place.

Last season, Ole Miss got off to a red hot start in Baton Rouge only to have LSU come back and win 45-20. I’d like to think Lane Kiffin and his squad hasn’t forgotten how much disappointment that loss carried and want to get it back.