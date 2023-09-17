One of the top prospects in Arkansas commits to Rebels after Georgia Tech blowout

On Sunday morning after a 25-point win over Georgia Tech the entire coaching staff at Ole Miss got even more good news with the commitment of four star prospect Darnell Williams.

The class of 2025 athlete out of small town Ashdown, Ark. is the number two ranked player in the state according to On3 recruiting services. The junior stands at 5’11” and weighs 175 lbs. and projects to be a defensive back at the next level.

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding and assistant head coach Derrick Nix were the main recruiters for Williams who announced his commitment via X.

Williams is the first commitment for the class of 2025 for Ole Miss. As you can see in this highlight clip below, he also returns kicks for his high school and shows some really nice speed, which according to Google is a good trait to have in football.

In the first game of the season, Williams also tallied 13 tackles and two forces fumbles while also taking direct snaps from center as a running back. There’s a long way to go before this class has a signing day, so a lot can happen and it seems almost every SEC school has been in contact with this prospect.

But right now, he’s a Rebel, and Kiffin and his staff have to be elated over the commitment from a player who is so versatile and clearly a leader of his team.