Jaxson Dart does it all as Ole Miss puts away Georgia Tech

Sitting in the Grove yesterday, my phone dings with notifications of Tre Harris being out and Quinshon Judkins listed as doubtful versus Georgia Tech.

The consensus in our tent was that Saturday was going to show Ole Miss fans what Jaxson Dart was made of - and if his performance against Georgia Tech is any indication, he’s out to prove he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC.

Dart passed for 251 yards, rushed for 136 more and added three total touchdowns as Ole Miss exploded in the fourth quarter to dispatch a scrappy Georgia Tech team, 48-23.

Judkins did end up playing on Saturday with 13 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown, but it did seem like maybe the super sophomore was struggling a bit. Back-up RB Ulysses Bentley IV had six carries for 61 yards and a winding 21-yard touchdown run to add to a rushing attack that totaled nearly 300 yards vs. the Yellow Jackets.

Haynes King passed for over 300 yards for GT and honestly kept the Yellow Jackets in the game late with a touchdown strike to make it 24-17 early in the fourth quarter.

A Caden Davis field goal stretched the lead to ten then a Dart bomb to Jordan Watkins for a 68 yard touchdown pass put the game out of reach at 34-17 with just under six minutes left to play.

Ole Miss’ offense seemed to sputter at times and couldn’t seem to get into a rhythm without Harris at wideout. Tight end Michael Trigg dropped a pass in the end zone on a fourth and goal call which would have given Ole Miss a large commanding lead early, showing the Rebels have still not found a TE without Memphis transfer Caden Prieskorn out with injury.

Driving home late after the game, it’s always good to see a win especially by nearly four touchdowns. Alabama, LSU and Arkansas loom over the next three weeks, but for now the Rebels are 3-0 for the third straight season and this Bloody Mary tastes just a little better Sunday morning. Cheers!