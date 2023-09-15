How to watch No. 17 Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech: Kickoff time, TV schedule and online streaming

Ole Miss is coming off a top 25 road win. Alabama and a trip to Tuscaloosa lurks on September 23, so it really has most Rebels fans thinking - could this Saturday’s home matchup against Georgia Tech be a trap game?

As Ole Miss seeks to start 3-0 for the third straight year, the Rebels must guard against looking ahead to week four when it takes on Alabama. Gone are the days of the triple option at Tech and the Yellowjackets will be looking to sting back after its ugly defeat at home last season.

For the Rebels, the goal should be for Pete Golding and crew to take care of business early and not rely on halftime adjustments to give your team a chance to win. However, Golding doesn’t coach the offensive line, who were abysmal in week two, and to Micah Pettus’ credit, he has taken some ownership of the bad play.

Coach Kiffin and OL coach John Garrison need to find five guys who will be ready for Alabama in week four. Health is important for week four as well, so look for Ole Miss to put this away early and protect some of the key players.

This is Georgia Tech’s first trip to Oxford and just the sixth time the two teams have faced off, despite Tech being a charter SEC member. The Rebels lead the all time series 3-2, winning the last three, including last year’s 42-0 drubbing in Atlanta.

Despite playing two below average opponents, Georgia Tech is giving up 5.6 yards per rush to opponents, so this could be a huge day for Quinshon Judkins out of the backfield. Again, OL has to open up holes or Judkins can’t create space for himself all game.

How To Watch

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

When: 6:30 CT

TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic)

Online Streaming: ESPN App

How to Bet

The Rebels opened at -20.5, but the line now sits anywhere from -18.5 to -19.5. Essentially Ole Miss is a three touchdown favorite over Georgia Tech and the moneyline backs thats up as the Rebels last sat at -1000. The over/under is currently set between 63 and 63.5.

Through two games, the Rebels defense has proven to give up points early, then adjust. I could see this score being something like 42-17, which would hit on the under.