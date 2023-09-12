Rebels in the Pros: NFL is back and so are the Rebs

Fall is officially underway as both the college football and NFL seasons have finally kicked off.

A-a-ron Rodgers is out for the season already, the Lions beat last year’s Super Bowl champs and Tyler Allgeier, Justice Hill, Kyren Williams and Tony Pollard lead the league in rushing touchdowns. ALL AS EXPECTED CLEARLY.

As Ole Miss is 2-0 on the season heading into week 3, there were a handful of NFL Rebels that had an impact for their team during the week 1 slate. These are the names you’re likely to see week in and week out.

AJ Brown is still that dude in Philly, hauling in 7 catches for 79 yards.

DK Metcalf was the only Rebel (and Seahawk) to find the endzone on his way to 3 catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Jonathan Mingo made his NFL debut, bringing in 2 catches for 17 yards on 5 targets. His workload going forward is an unknown due to the imminent return of DJ Chark to the lineup.

Evan Engram is going to be third in the Jaguars receiving pecking order, but still had a solid day with 5 catches for 49 yards.

Elijah Moore had the most telling day of all the former Rebels. He led the Browns in targets and yards on the day and is probably the most dynamic receiver on the roster. He could have a big year. He finished with 3 catches for 43 yards on 7 targets while adding 2 carries for 19 yards.

Here are some other quick hitters out of the League in week one: