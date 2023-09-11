Ole Miss rises in polls, bowl projections after 2-0 start

Most Ole Miss fans likely had the expectation of a 2-0 start prior to the beginning of the season, and many thought back-to-back double digit margins were possible.

With the fast start to the season, the Rebels have risen in the Associated Press poll from No. 22 in the preseason to No. 17 in the latest version of the media poll. Ole Miss is on the wrong side of the New Year’s Six bowl picture currently, but the team is closing the gap quickly especially with a one-loss Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M in the SEC West.

There is still a ton of football left to be played, and there’s a lot of questions about Ole Miss right now. Was the offensive line blown up by Tulane because it had a bad day or is it a foreshadowing of things to come? When will Tre Harris be back to 100 percent?

Then the race in the SEC will significantly heat up over the next four weeks as the Rebels play Georgia Tech, Alabama, LSU and Arkansas before its bye week. If Ole Miss can get through that stretch with only one loss, things get much more interesting in terms of postseason destination.

Bowl Projections