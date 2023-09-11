The 4-2-5 Report: The Rebels survive a trip to New Orleans

This season, following each game the 4-2-5 report will give an in depth look at the game, laying out the 4 best plays, the 2 players of the game and 5 interesting stats.

Ole Miss and Bourbon St. is usually an electric combination for an eventful night in New Orleans. On Saturday, that electricity seemed to be missing as Tulane controlled much of the first half, on their way to a 17-10 halftime lead.

While the final score ended up looking like Ole Miss won easily, that is the furthest thing from the truth.

But a win is a win, amirite?!

Let’s take a look at some of the best parts of the Tulane takedown in Week 2:

4 Plays of the day

4th and 4, 21 yard TD pass from Dart to Trigg

After clawing back from their halftime deficit, the Rebels were looking to put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter. Tulane sent a blitz off the edge and Jaxson Dart felt it, scrambled out and threw 21 yard touchdown on 4th and 4 to TE Michael Trigg.

It was obviously a gamble that paid off for Coach Kiffin and it made sense. If you kick a field goal and go up 6, Tulane could essentially drain the clock, score a touchdown and win it. Huge play under pressure by the QB.

41 yard acrobatic grab by Dayton Wade

The game sealing touchdown by Trigg was set up by the insane grab by Dayton Wade. Explosive plays are the calling card of a Lane Kiffin offense and this 41 yard snag came at the right time for the Rebs. Here’s another look at the catch:

56 yard field goal by Caden Davis

Coaches are often criticized for their game management or lack thereof and of course, by now, everyone is familiar with Lane Kiffin’s gambling, analytical ways. This is one of those unexpected Kiffin choices that paid off.

On 4th and 6, up 7 with 2 minutes to play, Coach Kiffin opted to kick a 56 yard field goal, to go up 10, rather than punt and make Tulane drive the length of the field to tie it. With a previous career long of 40, the Texas A&M transfer put the final nail in the Green Wave coffin with this boot:

FROM FIFTY SIX TO CLINCH IT



44 yard int-return by Deantre Prince

After the Rebels were able to tie the game on a Quinshon Judkins touchdown run, Tulane was driving down the field looking to answer. There was apparent miscommunication from Tulane backup QB Kai Horton and Prince made them pay.

Although the Rebels failed to punch it in after the return, it did lead to a Caden Davis field goal, giving Ole Miss their first lead since they opened the game 7-0.

2 Players of the Game

Daijahn Anthony

This was a difficult decision as Deantre Prince, Isaac Ukwu and JJ Pegues all had big plays for the Rebel defense. Anthony stands out because of the timing of his plays. In his first start as a Rebel, he had two pass break ups and two tackles.

Anthony laid the wood on a Tulane player in the second quarter, ending the Green Wave drive. In the third quarter, on the drive following the Rebels tying the game at 17, Anthony had a third down pass break up that kept momentum in their favor. Anthony truly stood out for making the big play at big moments Saturday.

Jaxson Dart

No, it wasn’t pretty, but it was gritty. The Ole Miss quarterback did what he had to do, making the plays he had to make, to lead the Rebels to a tough road victory. Dart added 41 rushing yards to this 267 passing yards.

After shredding Tulane on the first drive, the offense struggled mightily in the first half as the offensive line provided no protection or push. Dart and the offense picked it up in the second half, making the necessary plays in the end.

5 Interesting Stats

20- In half of their contests last season, Ole Miss failed to score a single point in the fourth quarter. An obvious struggle for the Rebels. In Saturday’s win, Ole Miss scored 20 points, the most since they scored 21 against Arkansas last season in a blowout loss.

4- Caden Davis’ 56 yard field goal is the 4th longest field goal in Ole Miss history and the longest since 1988.

10 - Quinshon Judkins is now tied with Bo Wallace and Merle Hapes for the 10th most rushing touchdowns in Ole Miss history. The record is 37 by Deuce McCallister and Judkins should surpass Brandon Bolden for second place (27) well before the season ends.

17.5 - Isaac Ukwu’s career sack total now sits at 17.5 after the James Madison transfer notched his first sack as a Rebel on Saturday. Obviously won’t go into the Ole Miss record books, but there are signs Ukwu is going to be a major force in the SEC this year.

5- Five of the top seven leaders in tackles Saturday are new to the program this year. Each of those 5 were in on at least 5 tackles each, with Trey Washington leading the way with 8 total. The other four newcomers leading the way were Isaac Ukwu, John Saunders Jr., Teja Young and Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste.