How to watch No. 22 Ole Miss vs Mercer: Kickoff time, TV schedule, online streaming for home-opener

It’s fall y’all. Well maybe not, but it is at least football season.. finally.

Labor day weekend is the first three day weekend of the school year for some, but for those in SEC country, it is college football kickoff weekend and the Monday of no work/school is a recovery day.

Ole Miss is set to kick off its 2023 campaign at home against the Mercer Bears in the final season of a four team College Football Playoff. The SEC West is stacked, but on day one, the Rebs control its own destiny.

The Mercer game won’t be a game where Coach Lane Kiffin shows any kind of mercy. While there will be a lot of vanilla offense, the coaching staff is still looking for several guys to step up and win jobs. There aren’t the distractions of swirling rumors surrounding this team as last season ended, but the apparent QB battle and the unknown playmakers beyond Quinshon Judkins are a story.

Mercer has already played (and won) this season. The first game jitters are out of the way and they will have their eyes set on a major upset, but their last two contests against SEC opponents have not even been close. The last time these two teams met was in 1911, 34-0 in favor of the good guys.

The Bears have two stud wide receivers, so the new look defensive back field will be tested early. Ty James and Devron Harper are both on the Senior Bowl watch list for 2023. Mercer gave up 7 points and just 97 yards in the second half last week. They will be ready to play inside Vaught Hemingway Saturday afternoon.

How To Watch

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

When: 1:00 CT

TV: SEC Network+

Online Streaming: ESPN+