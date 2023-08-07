Preseason coaches poll puts Ole Miss in top 25

USA Today released its preseason coaches top 25 poll on Monday, and Ole Miss landed on the heralded list pumping hype into fanbases across the country.

With kickoff to the 2023 season less than a month away, Ole Miss football came in at No. 22 nationally in the poll. But of course, head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff don’t really believe in all the adoration.

The Rebels finished 2022 with a 8-5 record after starting 7-0, and the team returns plenty of talent with quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Quinshon Judkins likely in the starting backfield. Though one of the biggest receiving targets on the team departed for the NFL, it is likely not going to stop Kiffin’s offense from putting up points as it has the last three seasons.

Kiffin’s overall record sits at 23-13 and ranks ninth all time in head coaching wins in program history. He’s likely to jump Houston Nutt (24 wins) and Tommy Tuberville (25 wins) this season, but he has clearly made his mark on the program already.