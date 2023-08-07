Ole Miss Lands Commitment From 6’6 Arizona Tight End Dillon Hipp.

Ole Miss continues to round out its 2024 recruiting class, landing a commitment from Scottsdale, Arizona tight end Dillon Hipp over the weekend. Hipp is a three-star prospect, but Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss tight ends coach John David Baker have had him tabbed as a priority for quite a while now. Ole Miss made a brief pass at Brady Prieskorn, the little brother of current Rebel tight end Caden Prieskorn, but the four-star Michigan native committed to his home state Wolverines shortly after Caden made the move to Oxford. So it goes. Other than that, Ole Miss has focused almost solely on Hipp to fill the TE slot for the 2024 class.

Hipp has elite size at 6’6, 230 lbs, and chose Ole Miss over offers from Baylor (his other finalist), Arizona State, TCU, Tennessee, and a host of other P5 programs. His Hudl highlights make it clear why his offer sheet is so long: Hipp shows a lot of athleticism and coordination for a young, lanky guy still growing into his frame. He gets off the line quickly, cuts hard, does a great job of extending his hands to meet the ball early, and also turns upfield quickly and efficiently. He mostly plays out wide or in the slot, so we don’t get to see much in-line blocking, but he appears to do a good job of finding blocks in the open field, and has a strong punch at the point of attack. To my eye, these aren’t the highlights of a middling three-star; Hipp looks very legit. If I could point to a weakness, it might be a lack of power; Hipp doesn’t appear to break many tackles on film.

Hipp should enroll early, and in the Spring of 2024, will join a tight end room that features Michael Trigg (assuming he’s still around), Kyrin Heath, Hudson Wolfe, and Jayvontay Conner. While Ole Miss has yet to field a superstar tight end under Lane Kiffin, the fourth-year head coach is certainly making efforts to build a deep tight end room with plenty of candidates to break out.