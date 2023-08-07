Ole Miss inks Coach Yo to a contract extension

Ole Miss women’s basketball is in its best place in a couple decades, and the architect of the rise up has been awarded as head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin got a contract extension from the university.

Shortly after Coach Yo acknowledged the negotiations with Ole Miss were close, the two sides agreed to a deal.

“I want to thank my representation, Ricky Lefft, for working tirelessly with the administration at Ole Miss to come to terms with a contract extension. We believe this extension acknowledges we have diligently worked to rebuild Ole Miss women’s basketball into a nationally relevant program on and off the court. I also want to thank Chancellor Dr. Glenn Boyce, Athletics Director Keith Carter, Senior Woman Administrator Dr. Jen Saxon, our Athletics Administration, and Ole Miss fans for their support.”

Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter also provided comment on the extension,

“Coach Yo has our women’s basketball program on a championship trajectory, and we can’t wait to see what lies in the years ahead with her vision, energy and relentless dedication. Her focus on leading this team to national contention is remarkable. Equally impressive has been the impact that she has made on the Oxford community. We are excited to commit to Coach Yo’s future here in Oxford and look forward to experiencing more of the tremendous highs that her first five seasons have provided the Ole Miss family.”

There is little doubt that Coach Yo has earned a lucrative extension in Oxford. Fresh off a Sweet Sixteen run and upset of one seed Stanford, the direction of the program is trending up, perhaps in a way like never before. There is an energy surrounding the program and it has everything to do with her passion and work ethic.