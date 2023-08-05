Oregon St. transfer lands at Ole Miss as fall camp begins in Oxford

Lane Kiffin continues to live up to the Portal King moniker landing a running back from Oregon State just as fall camp gets into full swing in Oxford.

Jam Griffin announced Friday via Twitter he would be leaving the Beavers for the Velvet Ditch after starting his college career at Georgia Tech. The Rome, Ga. native has taken quite a circuitous route to the Rebels, but his Power 5 experience is needed in a somewhat thin RB room.

Switching my lane like I’m Kiffin pic.twitter.com/fVgpMDmryk — Jam (@J_Griffin_6) August 4, 2023

Yes, a thin RB room, you read that right. While the Rebels have pre-season All-Everything Quinshon Judkins leading the way, second string most likely would fall to Ulysses Bentley IV who battled injuries last season. After that, it’s freshman Kedrick Reescano or a walk-on taking snaps.

So, yeah, the Rebels could use another experienced RB to account for what will likely be one of the toughest schedules in the nation. You can bet your last damn dollar every defense Ole Miss faces will be hitting Judkins on every single play just to get in his head or soften him up. There needed to be other experienced backs ready to take some of the workload and snaps throughout the season, and Griffin easily can fill that role.

Griffin totaled 86 carries for 488 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Beavers. Two of the best games he played came against the best competition in the PAC-12 as well with eight carries for 75 yards in an upset of No. 9 Oregon and rushing 12 times for 84 yards and a touchdown against then No. 7 USC.

The Jam Man (still working on this, not that great) also played three seasons at Georgia Tech prior to OSU, and he totaled 91 carries for 377 yards and two touchdowns. Griffin will have one year to make a splash and get his name out there to try and land in the League, so I would expect a motivated young man who is moving closer to home and putting his best out there in the best conference in the damn country. Best of luck, Jam.