Here’s where former Ole Miss players landed on NFL Cut Day

The 2023 NFL Cut Day has officially passed which means the season is almost here, but it also means several Rebels learned its present professional fate.

Overall there were 15 Rebels who did not make a 53-man roster out of camp and 20 that made their teams. Then there is CJ Moore of the Detroit Lions is suspended for the entire season for gambling, which lets be honest is kind of dumb when the League has DraftKings ads every three minutes. I digress.

It is always a hard conversation to have for both coaches and players, but several of these guys will either make practice squads or perhaps play in another league to continue proving themselves.

There were a few surprise cuts and some really cool keeps. Here are the lists of cuts and keeps for 2023:

Cut:

Dontario Drummond (DAL)

Mason Brooks (WAS)

DeMarquis Gates (CHI)

Jordan Ta’amu (MIN)

Breeland Speaks (SF)

Myles Hartfield (SF)

Nick Broeker (BUF) - Since picked up on waivers by Texans

Braylon Sanders (MIA)

Laquon Treadwell (BAL)

Jordan Wilkins (CLE)

Snoop Conner (JAX)

Chance Campbell (TEN)

Jerrion Ealy (KC)

Greg Little (HOU)

AJ Moore (TEN)

53 man-

Tavious Robinson (BAL)

Dawson Knox (BUF)

Matt Corral (CAR) - Made roster but since waived

Jonathan Mingo (CAR)

Marquis Haynes (CAR)

Mike Hilton (CIN)

Elijah Moore (CLE)

Sam Williams (DAL)

Malik Heath (GB)

Laremy Tunsil (HOU)

Evan Engram (JAX)

Brandon Bolden (OAK)

Deane Leonard (LAC)

AJ Finley (LAC)

Zac Evans (LAR)

Kenny Yeboah (NYJ)

AJ Brown (PHI)

DK Metcalf (SEA)

Mark Robinson (PIT)

Otis Reese (TEN)

Perhaps the biggest surprise cut was Snoop Conner by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their running back depth isn’t great and despite the addition of rookie Tank Bigsby, Snoop did enough with his time last year to warrant remaining with the team.

The Titans cut two Rebels while keeping Otis Reese this season. Campbell was a surprise cut, as he is one of their more talented linebackers. AJ Moore was released mainly because he could not stay healthy long enough to get on the field this summer. Greg Little was also let go with an injury settlement due to a back issue.

Also seems like San Fran is not a place for former Rebels as they cut both of their Rebs in camp, while Carolina is the place to be as Corral, Mingo and Haynes all made the roster.

Malik Heath was perhaps a surprise keep by the Green Bay Packers and somehow Brandon Bolden maintains a roster spot in the NFL while younger guys like Jordan Wilkins, Conner and Jerrion Ealy are cut. Perhaps Bolden is just a safety net for Josh McDaniels.