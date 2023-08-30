Ole Miss Reacts: What position group will fans watch most closely vs. Mercer?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ole Miss fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Ole Miss will kickoff its 2023 football season in just a few short days, but there are still some looming questions about this roster.

It seems Lane Kiffin and his staff will have Jaxson Dart lead the team under center as its starter, but how will Spencer Sanders be used if at all? Sanders ability to run with the football can’t be ignored entirely, and if his eligibility isn’t an issue, his one year in Oxford surely will need to be productive in some way.

Then there’s the replacement of essentially all of the defensive secondary. Guys like AJ Finley and Otis Reese moved on to NFL rosters, and replacing that kind of talent plus a new defensive coordinator takes time. Mercer doesn’t seem to throw the ball well, so this could be a game where the defense can pin its ears back and play wide open.

Personally, I think the wide receiver position is most interesting with the emergence of Ayden Williams and the preseason hype out of fall camp. He’s wearing No. 1, and he’s Mississippi born and made - could he become the top target as a freshman and break out?

We’ll have the results of our poll before the game kicks on Saturday, cheers!

