Four stars Noreel White, Trever Jackson commit to Ole Miss.

On Friday, we previewed the commitment announcements of two four star recruits who appeared to be leaning hard towards Ole Miss. The Rebs did indeed secure the commitments of both Noreel White and Trever Jackson, so let’s take a deeper look at the two newest members of Lane Kiffin’s 2024 class.

Noreel White projects as a wide receiver at the next level, but for St. Martin HS in Ocean Springs, he plays out wide, in the slot, at Wildcat QB, and all over the defensive secondary. Listed at 6’0.5, 190 lbs, White has average size for a wideout, but in his Hudl highlights, he shows elite quickness for his size, and his overall athletic instincts stand out as well. He shows next-level ability to quickly track the ball in the air on offense and defense, and to meet the ball at its highest point. He makes guys miss with the ball in his hands and appears to really maximize his opportunities with every touch. White is rated the #310 player in the country according to On3’s composite, and is the #52 wide receiver. 247 ranks him as their #246 player and #19 receiver.

At Ole Miss, White will definitely start out on offense, likely projecting as a slot receiver, but if he’s struggling to get on the field, I could definitely see him having a go at playing defensive back. But, since Elijah Moore and Dontario Drummond, Lane Kiffin’s offense has lacked receivers who can regularly make things happen after the catch, and that appears to be White’s forte.

Trever Jackson is an intriguing quarterback prospect, and Ole Miss was very lucky to secure his commitment this late in the cycle, as QBs tend to commit earlier than players at other positions. Jackson’s Hudl tape shows a QB who clearly has an advanced ability to place the ball in ways that are advantageous to his receivers. He shows the ability to throw with pace and with touch as the situation dictates, has a decently quick release, and also does well when he tucks the ball and runs. Jackson is rated the #16 quarterback and #252 player overall, according to On3’s composite.

In 2024, Jackson will join an Ole Miss QB room that will either be led by a returning senior Jaxson Dart, or will be headlined by an intriguing QB battle between redshirt sophomore Walker Howard and redshirt freshman Austin Simmons. In the portal era, it’s a fool’s errand to predict what the actual roster situation will be at any point down the road, but those two scenarios appear to be the most likely.

As we’ve mentioned previously, Ole Miss now has 23 total commits for 2024 (though On3 and 247 do not list recent JUCO WR commit Marquis Willis); 20 of those are from the high school ranks. Kiffin will likely be looking to save room for some veteran portal commitments, given the number of seniors the Rebels are set to lose after this season, so from here on out, I’d imagine Ole Miss will only be hunting for best-available blue chips from the high school ranks. We’ll keep you updated as the Rebs look to close out the 2024 class over the next few months.