Most Ole Miss fans are expecting more wins in 2023 than last season

This week our SBNation Reacts poll was simple - how many games will Ole Miss win this season? And fans answered heavily that eight or more wins is the new standard in Oxford.

In 2022, Ole Miss finished 8-5 including going 1-5 in its last six games. A season before that Lane Kiffin led the Rebels to 10 regular season wins for the first time in program history. Clearly, fans are ready for more success and plenty of it.

I’m going to assume there’s some people who are superstitious about these kinds of polls and pick the worst thing hoping to be proved wrong. But a whopping 65 percent of fans who answered the survey picked eight or more wins this season as the expectation. With one of the toughest schedules in the nation, it’s a tall task to go 9-3 much less better than that.

The Cup will have its predictions and previews next week before the season kicks off with Mercer, but clearly hopes are high in Oxford ahead of this season.

