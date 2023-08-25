Commitment preview: Noreel White, Trever Jackson.

If you’ve been paying attention to the recruiting class Ole Miss is assembling for 2024, you might have noticed that both in quality and sheer numbers, it’s pretty defense-heavy so far. Of the Rebels’ 21** commitments, fourteen are defensive prospects, including the top six or seven in terms of player ratings. Well, expect that balance to shift a little bit over the weekend, as Lane Kiffin is widely expected to add two four-star commitments on offense.

First, Noreel White, a four-star wide receiver from Ocean Springs, MS, will announce his commitment today, Friday August 25. White committed to Arkansas in March, but decommitted on August 1st. Since then, Ole Miss appears to have held all the momentum in White’s recruitment.

Next, Winter Garden, Florida quarterback Trever Jackson is set to announce on Saturday, and Ole Miss is trending heavily for his commitment. A four star recruit, Jackson is the highest-rated uncommitted quarterback according to On3’s consensus rankings, coming in as the #16 QB in the country.

Obviously, we don’t want to take the commitments of these two four stars for granted, and we’ll provide some more detailed coverage on each one if/when they commit.

However, assuming Ole Miss locks up White and Jackson, it’ll have 23 commitments on the year. In the transfer portal era, and with Ole Miss losing quite a few seniors after this season, look for Kiffin and co. to save a few spots for portal guys. In other words, we may not see many more commitments at all from the high school ranks. There are a couple of “moonshot” type prospects still out there on the Rebs’ radar, and we’ll keep you informed if anything moves on any of those guys.

**Note: if you look at On3 or 247, you’ll only see 20 Ole Miss commits, as JUCO wide receiver Marquis Willis does not have a profile yet