Ole Miss Reacts: Can Ole Miss top its win total from last season?

It’s almost damn here, folks.

College football season will officially kick-off in just a few days though Ole Miss does not have a game in week zero.

All the prognosticators and preview magazines have been out for months touting returning players or changes to coaching staffs as the reason one team or another will be the dark horse in its respective conference. Ole Miss has both with starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Quinshon Judkins leading the way on offense plus new defensive coordinator Pete Golding coming to Oxford from Alabama.

But will the change mean more wins in 2023?

The Rebels have one of if not the toughest schedules in the nation. Road trips to Tuscaloosa and Athens are historically losses, and a home slate that includes surging LSU and Texas A&M could mean Ole Miss is staring at four losses before road trips to Tulane, Auburn and Mississippi State.

So how will the Rebels fare this season?