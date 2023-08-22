Lane Kiffin’s QB Controversy - is the Ole Miss coach playing the media yet again?

Lane Kiffin took the Nick Saban masterclass on how to play the media. He then combined that knowledge with social media and is the undisputed coaching king on Twitter (X).

So when Coach Kiffin addresses the media following the first day of fall camp and he mentions a quarterback battle that could drag into the regular season... is he serious? Or is he playing the game?

In 2022, newly acquired top transfer Jaxson Dart was “battling” it out with Mississippian Luke Altmyer for the starting gig and that did drag a couple weeks into the season before it was deemed official. That led to Altmyer becoming the new Illinois starting QB this season.

In a surprising offseason move, senior Spencer Sanders came to Oxford from Oklahoma State. Why would a senior come in to play behind incumbent starter Jaxson Dart? Add to the mix, LSU transfer Walker Howard, who many believe is the heir apparent to Dart’s throne upon his departure.

Then there is Austin Simmons, a 2025 prospect who reclassified to 2023 who is now in the same class as Howard. Competition in the QB room is a great thing as it pushes the players to be their best to win the job, but was Dart really in danger of losing the job?

The junior QB is the only returnee in the room thus automatically has a leg up on the others simply because of familiarity. There is also the academic standing of Spencer Sanders that is at work. Is he eligible? It is perhaps the biggest question surrounding the quarterback controversy, if Dart is the guy, why is Sanders here?

Kiffin did acknowledge that while both guys pushing for the job will only make them better individually and as a team, one of them is going to end up unhappy. If you turn to Ole Miss Football twitter, since fall camp kicked off, Dart has been the main subject of a post 11 times to Sanders 4.

It feels like it’s Dart’s job but when you play someone like Mercer in week 1, you are going to see both guys and perhaps leave the question unanswered and if you know Lane Kiffin, he may know who the guy is, but won’t show his hand until the Alabama contest week 4 if he can afford it.