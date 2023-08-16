Here’s a comprehensive guide and ranking all the Ole Miss 2023 home games

The fall football schedule can greatly impact your calendar... social and otherwise.

The release of the schedule, especially in SEC country, is a big day as people plan out their weekends from August until November.

When does your team play at home or near where you live? What home games are games you don’t want to miss? When can I plan a vacation? All vital questions to be answered. Remember, if your friend plans their wedding during college football season, you need to reevaluate who your friends are.

The 2023 Ole Miss Rebels have 7 home games and we are here to help you prioritize which games you should attend.

# 7. November 18 vs UL Monroe (wear navy)

While it is military appreciation day at this game and it is not the worst team the Rebels play, it falls last on the list of games to attend this season. The weather will likely be nice and the scoreboard might not be able to keep pace with the Ole Miss offense but if you had to leave out of town for Thanksgiving break, it would be understood.

The Warhawks went 4-8 last season and lost to Alabama and Texas by a combined score of 115-17. This looks to be a game for the starters to put away early and rest up for the short week with the Egg Bowl the following Thursday.

#6. September 16 vs Georgia Tech (wear red)

There are likely two worse opponents left to mention, but those games have a little more significance than this one. Tech is introducing a brand new coach and system and this is another game in which a blowout is likely.

The Rebels travel to Alabama the following Saturday which means a couple of things. Kiffin’s offense will still be pretty vanilla and when it’s safe to pull players, he will, so there are no silly injuries before a massive matchup. The only positive about this game is the 6:30pm kick off as it is the first night game of the season.

#5. September 2 vs Mercer (wear white)

The season opener is also the only “white out” on the schedule. The 1:00 kick off is destined to be a sweat factory, but hey, its the first game of the season so who cares?! We all know how these games are SUPPOSED to go. We get to see who starts where and the in the second half see a lot of the other faces. The Jaxson Dart-Spencer Sanders battle could be on full display, but also Quinshon Judkins could start off his Heisman campaign padding his stats.

The Grove will be rocking. The vibes will be immaculate. And hopefully, the Rebels win by 100.

#4. October 28 vs Vanderbilt (wear powder blue)

The finale of the yearly rivalry in which Ole Miss has won 7 of the last 10 matchups. Homecoming, wearing powder blue and one last ass beating combine to make this the fourth most attractive home game of the season.

This contest is wedged right in between big time matchups against Auburn and Texas A&M, so if this does indeed get out of hand early, it is another opportunity for Kiffin to rest some guys.

#3. November 4 vs Texas A&M (wear red)

Sure A&M is theoretically the second best team coming into Oxford this season as they sit #25 in the Preseason Coaches Poll, but do we really believe in a Jimbo Fisher led team at this point?

Their offense just does not excite anyone and there is a lot of unproven pieces. Their starting running back has 56 career carries. Conner Weigman is set to be their starter under center and he has 5 games under his belt (first career start against Ole Miss in 2022). If the Rebs are going to make a push to win the West, this is obviously a crucial game to win at home.

#2. October 7 vs Arkansas (stripe out)

While Arkansas might not be as talented as the Aggies, we all know how drunk this matchup gets. Local boy KJ Jefferson is still under center for the Razorbacks. The last four games have been won by the home team, which is a trend we hope continues.

Depending on how our number 1 matchup goes, the Rebels will either be looking for a bounce back or riding high after a big victory. It is also the week before a bye week, so it is important to fill the Vaught with the next weekend being free.

#1. September 30 vs LSU (wear red)

There are no words needed to hype Rebel fans up for this contest. Ole Miss will be returning from Tuscaloosa the previous weekend for what is likely its second straight game against a top 5 team.

For some reason this game keeps moving closer and closer to the beginning of the season, but nonetheless, the most hated rivals are coming to town. This team has lofty expectations (national title hopes) and for good reason.

The previous two matchups have been won by the home team, but LSU has won 6 of the last 7 overall. LSU will be coming off their rivalry game against Arkansas, so both teams will be coming in battle tested for a game that could decide the SEC West.